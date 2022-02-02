Watch: ‘Badhaai Do’ love song ‘Atak Gaya’ sets the perfect Valentine’s Day mood with its heartfelt music

After releasing fun and quirky visuals from the film through it's much talked about trailer and foot tapping title track, the makers of ‘Badhaai Do’ have just dropped its second song 'Atak Gaya' and it won't be wrong to say that the song is going to be stuck in our hearts for a long time.

This romantic song of the season is penned by Varun Grover, composed by Amit Trivedi and is sung by none other than Arijit Singh and Rupali Moghe.

With a blend of acoustic beats, sweet lyrics and the powerful visuals, the song is a perfect treat for everyone in love. This beautiful montage expresses profound emotions, moments & a chemistry that'll leave a smile on your face throughout. The song subtly narrates the atrangi wedding of Shardul and Sumi, characters played by Rajummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar respectively as their married life move ahead.

With Zee Music as it’s music label, the film also offers some foot-tapping chartbusters, which could be witnessed with the title song, the entire album is composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari & Khamosh Shah. The lyrics have been given by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi and Anvita Dutt.

Junglee Pictures’ ‘Badhaai Do’ is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildial and Suman Adhikary.

‘Badhaai Do’ releases on 11th February in theatres and is worldwide theatrically distributed by Zee Studios.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:49 AM IST