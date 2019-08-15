Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's stunning transformation in 'Dream Girl' BTS video

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana, who left the audience in splits with his latest yet unique avatar in 'Dream Girl', shared an anecdote about the transformation.

The actor who mimicked a few Indian goddesses in the flick narrated what he had to go through, while he was dressing up for playing Radha in one of the scenes in the flick.

From wearing a tight 'Kamar Bandh' (waistband) to mocking the nose ring (nathni) as a bullock cart, Ayushmann described the painful experience he underwent to make his audience laugh.

His co-star Nushrat Bharucha, who shared the rib-tickling BTS on her Twitter handle, is heard asking him the can-can under his skirt which he opted to dodge saying, "can-can is cannot."