Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira on birthday with the first song he sang for her in 2001

On Tahira Kashyap’s birthday, actor-husband Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and shared a romantic montage to wish his beloved wife.

With the iconic song “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain” playing in the background, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winters of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye. I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm..”

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.

Ayushmann made his acting debut in 2012 with 'Vicky Donor'. Since then, he has been a part of a string of hits such as 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha', 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi', 'Andhadhun', 'Badhai Ho', 'Article 15', 'Bala', 'Dream Girl' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

He will next be seen in 'Anek', 'Doctor G' and 'An Action Hero'.

'Anek', directed by Anubhav Sinha, has been locked for March 31, 2022 release.

The film is touted to be a slick spy thriller, set against the geo-political backdrop of Northeast India.

'Doctor G' is a campus comedy drama, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, co-written by her, Sumit Saxena, Vishal Wagh and Saurabh Bharat.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann is currently in London shooting for 'An Action Hero'. The film, directed by debutant Anirudh Iyer, will see Ayushmann essaying the role of an action star, who indulges in real-life action for the reasons that will be revealed during the course of the film.

Published on: Friday, January 21, 2022, 12:24 PM IST