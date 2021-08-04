Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to 'immortal artiste' Kishore Kumar on his 92nd birth anniversary

Remembering the legendary singer-actor on his 92nd birth anniversary, Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana paid a special musical homage to Kishore Kumar by singing one of his iconic songs 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko' on social media.

Ayushmann, who is currently shooting for his forthcoming film 'Doctor G' in Bhopal, took to his Instagram handle to pay a musical tribute to Kishore Kumar. In the short clip, the actor can be seen jamming on the iconic song 'Chookar Mere Mann Ko' from the 1981 cult classic 'Yaarana'.

In the caption, the 'Vicky Donor' actor shared his excitement on being able to film his upcoming movie in the legendary singer's birth state- Bhopal.

"You don't sleep the entire night and then record this early in the morning. And you don't get sleep coz it's Kishore da's birthday. And I'm in his state MP! Bhopal is treating me well. Khandwa, his birthplace is just two hours away from here," Ayuhsmann wrote.