Watch Ayushmann Khurrana dance in high heels to Dream Girl's ‘Dil Ka Telephone’

Ayushmann Khurrana, who is gearing up for his upcoming movie, Dream Girl and recently visited the sets of StarPlus’ couples dance reality show – Nach Baliye 9, along with his co-star, Nushrat Bharucha.

Ayushmann has been receiving rave reviews for his portrayal as ‘Pooja’ in his upcoming movie and to celebrate this unique concept, the theme of this weeks’ Nach Baliye is role reversal, where we will see all the male contestants dressed as girls and vice versa. In order to try something different, judge Raveena Tandon, challenged Ayushmann Khurrana and Ahmed Khan to dance with him in heels since Ayushmann is playing a Dream Girl in his movie.

Both gracefully accepted the challenge and danced in high heels on ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ from the movie. This performance left everyone’s jaw dropped and gave a standing ovation to them. To everyone’s surprise Ayushmann was very comfortable in the heels and danced effortlessly along with Ahmed and a few contestants who joined them during the performance.