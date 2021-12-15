Watch 'Attack' Teaser: 'Super Soldier' John Abraham is on a mission to save the nation in this action-entertainer

After much anticipation, the makers of John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh's 'Attack' officially released the teaser of the film.

The intriguing teaser gives a glimpse into the world of the super-soldier. It is filled with high-octane action scenes.

The film is based on a daring rescue mission led by a lone ranger Officer played by John.

Both Rakul Preet and Jacqueline have grab the attention of the audience as they are seen in a completely new avatar in the teaser.

The teaser gives a glimpse of how India builds its own artificial intelligent super soldier in order to combat the rampant terror attacks plaguing it from within.

ALSO READ John Abraham locks Republic Day release for 'Attack'

John is seen as a lean mean killing machine along with Jacqueline, Rakul, Prakash Raj, Ratna Pathak Shah as they combine their forces to bring the audiences special adrenaline-pumping action entertainer.

The makers also announced that the film will hit the big screens on January 28, 2022.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, John wrote, "Get ready to witness the making of India's first super-soldier. Teaser out now. #Attack releasing in cinemas worldwide on Jan 28."

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, 'Attack' is produced by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), and Ajay Kapoor Productions.

ALSO READ Why did John Abraham delete all his Instagram posts days before his 49th birthday?

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:52 AM IST