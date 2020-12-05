Watch: Arpita Khan enjoys Greek custom of 'smashing plates' at Dubai restaurant

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's baby sister Arpita Khan was spotted having a gala time at a restaurant in Dubai, where she even got to experience Greek culture.
Dining at a Greek restaurant in Dubai, Arpita and her friends 'smashed plates', a Greek custom that symbolizes new beginnings. It is mostly performed during weddings.
Arpita was accompanied by her son Ahil, who also had a great time smashing the plates, as can be seen in the video shared by Arpita on her Instagram handle.
Arpita, who is married to actor Aayush Sharma, welcomed her second child in December, 2019. Arpita welcomed her baby number two with a c-section on the same day as Salman Khan's birthday.
The Khan clan was spotted outside Hinduja hospital, Mumbai and the father of two, 'Loveyatri' actor Aayush Sharma looked super excited. Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and girlfriend Georgia Adriani, Sohail Khan and his family, Vivek Agnihotri, Helen, Zaheer Iqbal and Baba Siddiqui snapped at were also spotted at the Hinduja Hospital.