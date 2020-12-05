Watch: Arpita Khan enjoys Greek custom of 'smashing plates' at Dubai restaurant

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan's baby sister Arpita Khan was spotted having a gala time at a restaurant in Dubai, where she even got to experience Greek culture.

Dining at a Greek restaurant in Dubai, Arpita and her friends 'smashed plates', a Greek custom that symbolizes new beginnings. It is mostly performed during weddings.

Arpita was accompanied by her son Ahil, who also had a great time smashing the plates, as can be seen in the video shared by Arpita on her Instagram handle.

