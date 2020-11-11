Watch: Arjun Rampal's GF Gabriella's lawyer loses calm over paparazzi outside NCB office

Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades, who was summoned along with the actor in a drug-related case, arrived at the NCB office in Mumbai on Wednesday. As the fashion designer arrived at the NCB office at Ballard Pier with her lawyer, a the mob of media was seen thronging at Gabriella for pictures.
A video shared by paparazzi photographer Viral Bhayani showed Arjun Rampal's girlfriend's lawyer asking the photographers to 'stop' as she tries to make her way towards the gate.
Reacting to the video, a user commented, "They do all these intentionally. When the same thing happens at the time if the success party or movie launch no one complains."
"Same PR strategy," wrote another.
A comment read: "Isn't it weird how they create a scene like this for the media and they make it seem like photographers are not respecting the person because she's a female. Like come on we all know how it works."
On Monday Arjun and his ladylove were summoned after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at his premises and seized some electronic gadgets.
Arjun has also been asked to join the probe on November 11.
Meanwhile, Agisilaos Demetriades - brother of Gabriella Demetriades, is in judicial custody in a drugs case connected with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The 30-year-old was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on 18 October. The NCB has claimed that he is directly connected with a co-accused in the case from whom commercial quantity of drugs was seized and that he has links with other co-accused too.
The agency has also alleged that he knew many drug dealers, was in touch with them and transacting with them.
The NCB started its probe into alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.
The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under various sections of the NDPS Act.
Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.
