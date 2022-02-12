Watch: Anushka Sharma shares throwback video of making farm fresh tomato jam from scratch

Bollywood actor-producer Anushka Sharma, on Saturday shared a throwback video from her lockdown period in 2020.

Sharma, who can be seen at a farmhouse, takes fans through the entire process of preparing tomato jam from scratch.

She starts by plucking fresh tomatoes with her dog alongside, washing them thoroughly, and then cooking it up with sugar and spices to make some delicious jam. She then takes it outdoors to relish it on toast. Her parents also feature in the eating part.

She captioned it as, “Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021.”

Meanwhile on work front, Anushka will next be seen in Netflix's ‘Chakda ‘Xpress’.

The film marks Anushka’s onscreen comeback and OTT debut after a gap of three years since she acted.

‘Chakda ‘Xpress’ is being produced by Clean Slate Filmz and directed by Prosit Roy, is inspired by the incredible story of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Anushka was last seen in the 2018 film ‘Zero’ starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 12:11 PM IST