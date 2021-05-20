Watch: Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah terms first kiss with boyfriend, as 'awkward'

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap recently revealed details of her first 'awkward' kiss with boyfriend Shane Gregoire.

The star kid got candid about relationships and more in her new 'girl talk' video on YouTube.

During the chat, Aaliyah revealed that she met her boyfriend Shane on a dating app and even made the first move on him.

"On the dating app, I swiped on him first. So he liked me back and we spoke," she said.

Aaliyaha also revealed that when she met Shane in person, after two months of talking, she kissed him first. "I made the first move. We met after two months of talking and I was waiting for him to kiss me but he wasn't doing it. Because I think he didn’t know if I was comfortable with it or whatever, so I just went in for it. It was so awkward because we were talking and mid-sentence I did it, because I was thinking about it so much and I was so nervous," she said.

Aaliyah also added that it was the first time she made the first move on anyone. She has been dating Shane Gregoire for almost a year.

Watch the video here: