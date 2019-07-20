Watch Anurag Basu turn Katrina Kaif's latest picture into a meme

Katrina Kaif recently celebrated her birthday in Mexico with loved ones and even shared some pictures from the picturesque location. However her recently birthday photo has become a meme.

Director Anurag Basu in his own perception edited the picture and turned it into a meme. They took worked together last in Jagga Jasoos. He shared the post on his Instagram story, which Katrina also shared on her own account.

The actress in the original picture was talking on a zebra crossing which has now show the actress crossing the road while a band group looks at her.

He even captioned it as, "Paul and Ringo can't take their eyes off you Kat."

The actress found it just as funny and wrote back, 'only you can do this dada.'