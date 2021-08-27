Watch: Anupam Kher is all praise for Priyanka Chopra Jonas as he dines at her restaurant Sona in NYC

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently visited global star Priyanka Chopra's restaurant Sona in New York City.

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a bunch of photos from the restaurant and was all praise for team Sona.

He also shared an old picture that he had taken with Priyanka, along with pictures he took with the staff and the chef.

"Dearest @priyankachopra !! It was really a pleasure to have dinner at your wonderful restaurant @sonanewyork. Everything was great. Food, ambience, fantastic staff headed by chef @harinayak. You have given us Indians one more reason to be proud of you. Keep it up. You are the bestest. Jai Ho," he wrote.

This was the first time the actor was dining at Sona. Check out the photos and videos here:

Reacting to his post, Priyanka wrote in the comments section, "Awww thank you Anupam sir! go glad u liked."

In March 2021, Priyanka had opened doors to her Indian cuisine restaurant in New York.

According to a feature by Vogue, the menu for Sona features a delectable fusion of Indian street food and authentic dishes with unexpected combinations. These include the familiar ones found in India such as Dahi Kachori, Kofta Korma, and Golgappa Shots. However, what stands out is the Crab Puri and Caviar which is reportedly Priyanka's favourite.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is shooting for 'Citadel' in London. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s 'Jee Le Zaraa' along with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her kitty.

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 02:53 PM IST