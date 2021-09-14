Watch: Anupam Kher calls out Apple for not adding India's watch in its Olympic collection at NYC Store

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is currently in the United States, shared a video from an NYC Apple store and called out the American multinational technology giant for not adding India in its Olympic collection. India won a total of seven medals, which is its best tally till date.

An Apple store in New York City purportedly failed to place India's watch in its Olympic collection and this left actor Anupam Kher irked.

The actor took to his Twitter to share a video and wrote: "Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!"

Social media users had mixed reactions to Kher's tweet.

A user wrote, "Sorry to disappoint you. But Apple products are not sold enough in India. Apple develops products for volume sales. Can't make exception for a particular market as it doesn't fit into Apple's business model."

"I’m not gonna but apple if this is how they show the difference in players of diffn countries. Apple is my fav brand not for quality but for the history is carried and the success they have seen but guess it’s time to change," commented another.

A reply read, "Apple, you may not need to respond to this. India does not strongly invest in the Olympics or Paralympics. For a country with its population, its sporting teams and games delegations are very small and its medal wins are also very small. This is India’s choice. Just the facts."

