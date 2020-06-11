Watch: Anupam Kher and brother Raju's 'haircut' video reminds the internet of Fred and George from 'Harry Potter'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a video of himself with brother Raju Kher and it is reminding the internet of Fred and George from 'Harry Potter'.
Anupam Kher shared a video of brother Raju giving him the 'quickest haircut'. In the video, Raju can be seen using a trimmer on Anupam's bald head. Sharing the video, he captioned it: "We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!! That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @RajuKher1"
The video received hilarious reactions from netizens. A user wrote, "This is how Fred and George are gonna look when they grow up/ old @jk_rowling"
"I was almost shocked to see Anupam Kher shaving Anupam Kher’s head," commented another user.
A comment read, "Anupam kher with anupam kher lite."
Check out the reactions here:
Earlier, Anupam Kher had also shared a meme featuring himself and his brother Raju. He wrote, "That is how Sundays n Mondays look like these days! . Kudos to the person who made this meme of me my brother @rajukherofficial. Loved the creativity and humour. Jai Ho!
Trivia; This pic was shot at the #PrayerCeremony of our Father's passing away, 8yrs back. You See- Tragedy can turn into humour someday. One has to just wait. Similarity, This #Lockdown period too shall pass.:)"
On the work front, Anupam Kher recently released his autobiographical play "Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai" on his new website. He feels the play will give some hope to people during these stressful times.
"Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai", directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, offers a glance of Anupam's failures, triumphs and life lessons, as the actor sets out to depict ordinary people.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)