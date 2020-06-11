Watch: Anupam Kher and brother Raju's 'haircut' video reminds the internet of Fred and George from 'Harry Potter'

Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a video of himself with brother Raju Kher and it is reminding the internet of Fred and George from 'Harry Potter'.

Anupam Kher shared a video of brother Raju giving him the 'quickest haircut'. In the video, Raju can be seen using a trimmer on Anupam's bald head. Sharing the video, he captioned it: "We are not bald. We are just taller than our hair!! That was a quickest haircut. #Brothers #JaldiHoGaya @RajuKher1"