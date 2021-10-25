Watch 'Antim: The Final Truth' Trailer: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma's intense face-off leaves fans intrigued

The much-awaited trailer of Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma-starrer 'Antim: The Final Truth', was officially shared by the makers on Monday.

‘Antim' brings Salman and Aayush together for the first time on the big screen, and is presented by Salman Khan Films and produced by Salma Khan. The film has been directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

The high-voltage trailer of the film gives a couple of luring and entrancing glimpses of both the actors which take the anticipation to even higher levels.

While Salman is seen in a full-fledged Sikh avatar in the film, Aayush has undergone an impressive transformation for the role which is bound to leave the audience stunned. Aayush looks hotter and fitter than ever.

The trailer gives a glimpse of a intense and epic clash between an upright police officer, Salman, and a dreaded gangster, Aayush.

The trailer is full of drama, action scenes and the dhuaandhaar dialogues further establish the mood.

At one point, Aayush’s gangster asks Salman’s cop, "Tu jaanta hai kya? Apun Pune ka naya Bhai hai ?" To this, Salman replies, "Tu Pune ka Bhai hai, main pehle se Hindustan ka Bhai hu."

Ever since the film was announced, the buzz around it has been tremendous.

With the final shoot completed in the second week of July, Salman had held a private screening of 'Antim: The Final Truth', for the members of his staff at his Panvel farmhouse in the third week of July.

The film also stars Pragya Jaisal, Mahima Makwana and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles, and is an official remake of the Marathi film, 'Mulshi Pattern'.

'Antim' has been shot during the pandemic and is one of the fastest movies Salman has completed. The film is all set to hit the big screens on November 26.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 07:13 PM IST