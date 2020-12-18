Watch: Ankita Lokhande's emotional tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput leaves fans teary-eyed

Actress Ankita Lokhande on Friday shared a video of her special dance performance at ZEE Rishtey Awards 2020, where she paid emotional tribute to her former boyfriend and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita took to Instagram to share the video and left SSR fans teary-eyed.

In the 6-minute long video, the 'Manikarnika' actress is seen dancing to Rajput's popular songs, including the title track of their show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

After her dance performance, an emotional Ankita takes to the stage and says in Hindi, "Today every heart is silent because it has Sushant in it. I had never thought someone who talked so much about the moon and stars, would become one of them. I had never thought it would be a dream to see someone who made others dream. Sushant, everyone's remembering you because our relationship isn't just sacred but immortal. I never thought I'd say all this."

Check out the video here: