Watch: Anil Kapoor sings ‘Tere ghar ke saamne, ek ghar banaunga’ for Anupam Kher amid social distancing

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who returned from New York to Mumbai after four months on Friday, decided to keep himself in self-isolation as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.
However, in order to relieve him from stress, his neighbour and good friend Anil Kapoor decided to stand near Kher’s house gate and entertain him by singing the song ‘Tere ghar ke saamne, ek ghar banaunga’.
Anupam shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! #SocialDistancing"
Earlier, the 65-year-old actor who is quite active on social media took to Instagram and shared the face-time video he had with his mother. He has decided not to meet her for a few days.
In the video, his mother is initially seen getting angry at him for not meeting her despite being in India, but later understands his stance.
On Friday, the actor took to Instagram and updated about his journey to India. In the video, he gave a detailed view of the activities happening inside the Mumbai airport and lauded the authorities for their responsible acts with 'strictness and cleanliness'.
"The kind of arrangements, the kind of strictness that is followed, whether you are a known person or not, is really amazing," he said. "I'm relieved people are following rules," he added.
Self-isolation is adopted by many as a precautionary measure to help check the spread of COVID-19.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)