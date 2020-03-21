Watch: Anil Kapoor sings ‘Tere ghar ke saamne, ek ghar banaunga’ for Anupam Kher amid social distancing

Veteran actor Anupam Kher who returned from New York to Mumbai after four months on Friday, decided to keep himself in self-isolation as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

However, in order to relieve him from stress, his neighbour and good friend Anil Kapoor decided to stand near Kher’s house gate and entertain him by singing the song ‘Tere ghar ke saamne, ek ghar banaunga’.

Anupam shared the video on his Instagram and wrote, "Thank you dear @anilskapoor for coming to your house gate and singing our childhood time song to me. Very nice of you. I just know. This too shall pass. Till then. Jai Ho!! #SocialDistancing"