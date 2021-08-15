Watch: Anil Kapoor distributes sweets to paparazzi after daughter Rhea Kapoor's wedding

Designer and film producer Rhea Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Boolani's wedding festivities were attended by their close friends and family members.

Rhea's father, actor Anil Kapoor greeted the media outside their residence in Juhu and included them in their celebration by distributing sweet boxes to them.

While distributing the sweets, the actor was seen wearing a navy blue kurta teamed with a white dhoti. He accessorised his outfits with pearl necklaces and was also seen wearing a mask for COVID protection.

Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted arriving at Anil Kapoor's home on Saturday evening.

While Shanaya and Khushi posed together looking stunning in ethnic lehengas, Arjun looked dashing in blue with Anshula looking stunning in a red saree.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who is Anshula and Arjun's father, arrived dressed in all-white. Anil's sister Reena Kapoor and her husband Sandeep Marwah were also one of the guests to arrive at the festivities and so was their son Mohit Marwah.

Rhea Kapoor is the second of the three children of Anil and Sunita Kapoor including Sonam Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

She has co-produced films such as 'Aisha', 'Khoobsurat' and 'Veere Di Wedding', all three starring Sonam.

Rhea reportedly fell in love with Karan Boolani while they were on the film sets, shooting for 'Aisha', and have been going strong ever since.

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 09:59 AM IST