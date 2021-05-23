Watch: Angad Bedi reunites with wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr post COVID-19 recovery

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has finally tested negative for COVID-19. Recently, he shared a heartwarming video of his daughter Mehr and wife Neha Dhupia meeting him after 16 days of isolation.

In the caption of the video, the actor explained how difficult the pandemic has been for everyone.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "COVID-19 you have been very hard on all of mankind. These have been very trying times. But one thing that has come out of it has been the value of our loved ones. Finally tested negative and after 16 days of isolation i get to see my lovely wife neha and my daughter mehr who were themselves facing such uncertainty."

"But we are reunited now.. there is no better feeling than coming back home.. im home. Neha you and mehr together make such a lovely home," he added.

Neha also expressed how thrilled she was after Angad recovered. "We missed u like crazy ... every day every minute every second,” she wrote in the comments section.

The video opens with Neha calling out to Mehr, "Come on Mehr, Papa!" The three-year-old then rushes into his arms. He also offers an ice cream to her.

Have a look at the video here: