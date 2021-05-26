Watch: Angad Bedi reminds hospital security guards to check his temperature while entering premises

Actor Angad Bedi, who recently tested negative after a 16-day isolation period, was spotted outside a hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday. The 'Inside Edge' actor arrived at the hospital with wife Neha Dhupia and daughter Mehr for a flu shot.

In a video shared by popular a paparazzo on Instagram, Angad is seen entering the hospital with his daughter Mehr. The clip shows Bedi stopping at the gate and reminding the security guard to check his body temperature.

Check out the video here: