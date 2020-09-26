Watch: Ananya Panday wishes father Chunky with adorable throwback video, says 'I'll always be ur baby'

Recently, in an interview, Chunky Panday had said that his actress-daughter Ananya Panday and he will have a lot of fun if they ever work together. "Ananya and I will have a lot of fun if we work together. We will have that one-upmanship because she is extremely competitive and so am I," Chunky said.

The actor, who has been in the Hindi film industry for thirty three years, quipped that because of the competitive spirit, there would be rivalry in the family if the father-daughter duo come together.

He jokingly said: "If we come in front of the camera, main toh purana chawal hun (I am old), so I try to hog the limelight. Ananya will also try some tricks. There will be a rivalry in the family if we come together in one film. There will be a world war at home."

While fans will have to wait to see the father-daughter on-screen together, Ananya is all set for the release of her upcoming film with Ishaan Khatter. 'Khaali Peeli' will be released on the pay-per-view service Zee Plex on October 2.

Directed by debutant Maqbool Khan, the film is set in Mumbai and promises to be a "young, edgy roller-coaster ride that kick-starts one night, when a boy meets a girl".

Ali, best known for directing blockbusters such as 'Sultan', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat', has joined hands with Zee Studios to co-produce the film.

Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The teaser of the film was released recently and received positive reviews.

(Inputs from PTI)