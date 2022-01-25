Watch: Ananya Panday trolled for wearing short dress she appeared to be uncomfortable in, netizens ask 'thand nahi lagti?'

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was spotted in Mumbai on Tuesday as she stepped out to promote her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' with co-stars Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Ananya opted for a hot red short dress with black heels. To add to her look, the young actress opted for glam makeup and left her hair loose.

However, as Ananya stepped out to pose for the shutterbugs, she couldn’t brave the chilly winds.

According to a video shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ananya was also seen adjusting her dress as she was feeling a bit uncomfortable.

While, some fans praised her look in the comments section, others trolled her for wearing a short dress in cold weather.

Check out the video here:

"Didi itni uncomfortable ho toh phenti hu kyu ho ye sab," a user commented.

"Struggle queen ki kapde bhi struggle karti hai kya?," another user wrote.

"Why you wearing these types of dress which you can't carry confidently or you always feeing uncomfortable wearing these type's of dresses in public," wrote another user.

A user commented, "Aisa kapde pehne hi kyu.. jisse kheench khench aur lamba krna pade."

"Uncomfortable hone se accha h kuch dhang ka phehen leti to jaroorat hi nhi padti," read another comment on the post.

"Ise thand nahi lagti kya," a user asked.

On Monday, Ananya and Siddhant make heads turn with their cute banter and stylish looks during the promotion of their film.

According to a viral video, the actors can be seen posing together in the windy weather of Mumbai. Ananya, who looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder top with white printed pants, was feeling cold and was in urgent need of a jacket. Soon, Siddhant took off his jacket and gave it to her.

Moments after the video was posted on Instagram, fan took to the comments section and praised Siddhant for his gesture.

Directed by Shakun Batra, 'Gehraiyaan' is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is a relationship drama, which revolves around the theme of infidelity.

It will release on streaming service Prime Video on February 11. The film also features Dhairya Karwa, Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

