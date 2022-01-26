Watch: Ananya Panday shares unseen childhood moments as she posts a 'deep dive' video on her life

Days after the makers of upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' unveiled their first song 'Doobey', a track picturised on actors Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi's whirlwind romance, co-star Ananya Panday took to Instagram to promote the song in a unique manner.

Ananya shared a reel that comprised of a montage from her childhood moments, graduation, time with friends, family, and more.

She captioned it as, “a deep dive into my life on my favourite song #Doobey!! Is it on loop for u guys too??”

Written by Kausar Munir and sung by Lothika Jha, the sweet-flowing music of 'Doobey' is composed by OAFF and Savera and designed by Ankur Tewari.

Alongside Deepika, Siddhant, and Ananya, the film also features Dhairya Karwa as lead, along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Ananya Panday recalled shooting for the film, she said: "Shooting with the wonderful cast and crew of Gehraiyaan has been an absolute high point for me and I never wanted the shoot to end! There's a certain realness to the story of Gehraiyaan; while the film dives into the complexity of relationships it also talks about the thrill of being in love, of discovering oneself and charting ones' path."

The actress said that Tia has been one of her favourite characters to play and the way Shakun Batra has dealt with the modalities of each character and has brought out the best in every one of us in his unique way is amazing.

Jointly produced by Viacom18 Studios and Dharma Productions in association with director Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will release on Amazon Prime Video on February 11.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 12:37 PM IST