Watch: Ananya Panday launches new campaign to encourage people to use social media constructively

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is happy to see social media becoming a source of hope during the COVID-19 crisis. And now on the occasion of World Social Media Day, she has launched 'Social Media For Social Good' campaign.

The main aim of 'Social Media For Social Good' is to encourage people to keep social platforms positive and healthy.

"I want to applaud all those people who've used social media constructively for social good. By using social media responsibly you all empowered yourselves to deal with the pandemic crisis, overcome situations and help the needy and affected in every way possible," she said.

"People have helped arrange hospital beds, oxygen cylinders. Some were giving out vaccine-related information while the others helped the strays, the list is endless. I'll be interacting with some of these social media heroes with So Positive's new series #SocialMediaForSocialGood," she shared.