Watch: Ananya Panday, Dhairya Karwa recreate mismatched sandals scene from 'K3G'; Kareena Kapoor reacts

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently recreated one of the most iconic and hilarious scenes of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Karan Johar’s iconic celluloid 'K3G' is one of the most-loved family-romantic multi-starrer drama.

Even after 20 years of its release, fans can't stop gushing about its dialogues, scenes, songs and the onscreen pairing that featured Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol, Hrithik-Kareena, and Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya Bachchan.

To show her love for the film, Ananya recreated the mismatched sandals scene with actor Dhairya Karwa.

In the video shared by Ananya, see can be seen enacting a scene between Poo and Rohan from the movie. While Dhairya plays Rohan, Ananya plays Poo.

"No one can do it like @kareenakapoorkhan and @hrithikroshan. this is just two fans trying very very hard @dhairyakarwa. I can practically recite this whole film so thank you @karanjohar you make us all believe in happy endings," she captioned the video and tagged the other actors of the film.

Moments after she shared the video, Karan dropped a few heart emojis in the comments section. Actor Ranveer Singh also posted several laughing emoticons.

Kareena also shared Ananya's post on her Instagram story.

Ananya is Bollywood’s newest favourite star who has become a household name within a short span of time. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor had said that she feels this newbie would be the perfect fit for her legendary role of Poo from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' in the present day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She also has Shakun Batra's upcoming film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Dhairya will be seen in Ranveer Singh '83'.

Published on: Saturday, December 11, 2021, 11:08 AM IST