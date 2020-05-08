Watch: Amitabh Bachchan wishes everyone 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram, shares funny trivia

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday wished 'a very Happy Birthday to all' and shared a fun trivia with his followers on Instagram. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the megastar has been keeping his fans engaged through his social media channels. From sharing unseen gems from his archives to giving updates about his quarantine period with family, Amitabh Bachchan's social media handle keeps fans entertained. The actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of himself, wishing everyone a happy birthday.
Explaining it in the caption, Amitabh wrote, "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years. Your age + Your year of birth, every person is= 2020 (sic)."
Fans were left in splits and some even took to comments section to wish the superstar back.
Check out the post here:
Recently, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya graduated from college in New York and the former took to social media to pen a congratulatory message.
Big B shared how they celebrated Navya's big day at his Jalsa home since the graduation ceremony has been stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Grand daughter Navya .. the most important day in the life of a young student - Graduation Day .. ! She graduated from College in New York, but ceremony and presence got cancelled because of corona and lockdown.
"She could not go .. we too had all planned to be with her on this important occasion .. but she though wanted to wear that Graduation gown and cap .. so staff stitched her an impromptu gown and cap .. and she wore it and celebrated at home in Jalsa .. So proud of you Navya.. God bless .. such a positive and happy attitude. Love you," Big B wrote.
On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for the upcoming season of the popular quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC) amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
