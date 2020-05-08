Watch: Amitabh Bachchan wishes everyone 'Happy Birthday' on Instagram, shares funny trivia

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday wished 'a very Happy Birthday to all' and shared a fun trivia with his followers on Instagram. Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, the megastar has been keeping his fans engaged through his social media channels. From sharing unseen gems from his archives to giving updates about his quarantine period with family, Amitabh Bachchan's social media handle keeps fans entertained. The actor took to the photo-sharing app to share a video of himself, wishing everyone a happy birthday.

Explaining it in the caption, Amitabh wrote, "Happy birthday to all .. special day .. one chance every 1000 years. Your age + Your year of birth, every person is= 2020 (sic)."

Fans were left in splits and some even took to comments section to wish the superstar back.

Check out the post here: