Watch: Amitabh Bachchan unveils Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Brahmastra' ahead of motion poster launch

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday unveiled first look of actor Ranbir Kapoor from their most-awaited film 'Brahmastra.'

Big B also announced the launch of the exciting motion poster of Ayan Mukerji's much-ambitious triology.

While the first motion poster will be released on Wednesday (December 15), the super intriguing first look of Ranbir was shared by Big B.

In the short clip, Amitabh Bachchan's heavy baritone introduces Ranbir's character. On the other hand, a shirtless Ranbir makes a fiery appearance.

"Our journey of sharing Brahmāstra with the world is finally beginning! Love .. Light .. Fire .. Brahmāstra Motion Poster out tomorrow," the caption of Big B's post read.

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has been treating fans with several behind-the-scenes photos of Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and others from the sets of 'Brahmastra'.

According to several media reports, producer Karan Johar, Disney India and the entire team of 'Brahmastra' have finally zeroed in on a release date and the film is targeting a September 9, 2022, release.

Ever since the film was announced a couple of years ago, all eyes have been on Ayan's ambitious mega-budget movie.

'Brahmastra' is said to be an amalgamation of science-fiction and occultism. It is billed as a three-film series and the first part will see Ranbir play Shiva, a man with special powers. It also stars Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

The fantasy adventure will release in five languages -- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 01:02 PM IST