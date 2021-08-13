Watch: Amitabh Bachchan shares new teaser of 'Chehre' featuring Rhea Chakraborty

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday shared a new teaser of his upcoming thriller 'Chehre', which also features Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The promo gives a glimpse of Amitabh, Emraan and Rhea's characters from the upcoming psychological drama.

Rhea, who had been snubbed from the poster and the first teaser of the film, is finally seen making a brief appearance. She is seen lighting a candle and later in a scene with Emraan.

Sharing it, Bachchan wrote: "Jitne #Chehre utne naqaab, muzrim bas ek aur doshi hazaar (There are as many masks as faces, only one criminal but a thousand that are guilty)? Watch #Chehre in cinemas on 27th August…"

On Thursday, the makers announced the release date by sharing an intriguing and hard-hitting dialogue promo of the film. 'Chehre' is scheduled to release in theatres on August 27.

In the film, Big B will be seen playing the role of a lawyer while Emraan essays the character of a business tycoon.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, 'Chehre' also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

Earlier, when the makers released the film's posters, Rhea was snubbed from the same. The omission of Chakraborty's name from the cast had raised some eyebrows.

Reacting to the same, producer Anand Pandit had said that the team had decided to steer clear of mentioning Rhea Chakraborty's name in the upcoming film until its trailer launch as they wanted to give the actor some space from public scrutiny.

For the unversed, Rhea Chakraborty found herself in the middle of a storm last year when she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into the drugs angle related to the case of death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, her boyfriend.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 05:38 PM IST