Watch: Amitabh Bachchan requests people globally to help India fight against COVID-19

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday shared a mini glimpse from the Vax Live event on his social media where he could be seen requesting the world to help India in fighting the deadly wave of coronavirus.

The 78-year-actor was part of the Vax Live global event which was all about the coronavirus.

In the video, which he shared on his Twitter handle, the veteran actor urged global citizens to rise and help India in fighting the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The event also emphasised the importance of vaccination.