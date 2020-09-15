Watch: Alia, Ranbir, Neetu, and others dance to ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ on Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s birthday

It was a splendid affair as Riddhima Kapoor Sahani marked her 40th birthday with the entire Kapoor clan and close friends.

As a birthday surprise with the quarantine touch, the jewellery designer’s filmy fam decided to make a video by dancing to the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’.

Sahani shared the clip online which shows her mom Neetu, brother Ranbir and his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt among others, matching steps to the iconic number.

Riddhima captioned the video as, “Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone.”