Watch: Alia, Ranbir, Neetu, and others dance to ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’ on Riddhima Kapoor Sahani’s birthday

It was a splendid affair as Riddhima Kapoor Sahani marked her 40th birthday with the entire Kapoor clan and close friends.
As a birthday surprise with the quarantine touch, the jewellery designer’s filmy fam decided to make a video by dancing to the song ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’.
Sahani shared the clip online which shows her mom Neetu, brother Ranbir and his girlfriend and actress Alia Bhatt among others, matching steps to the iconic number.
Riddhima captioned the video as, “Best birthday surprise! Fab u guys Thank you everyone.”
She also shared some inside pictures from her intimate bash, which was attended by Kareena and Karisma Kapoor among others.
Earlier, Riddhima told The Free Press Journal, that her go-to person is mom Neetu.
She said, “When I feel like sharing my problems or talking about anything, my mother is somebody I go to. She is very strong and I call her my Iron Lady. I know what all she’s been through in these two years...given her time, life, everything...I’m sure she’s very disturbed about what happened (passing away of my father), but she doesn’t show it because she doesn’t want us to be upset or depressed.”
Sahani’s dad and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor died earlier this year. He was 67.
“Every day is a healing process for us. We laugh, cry, joke...we do everything together. We can't sit and cry whole day because we know he’s not coming back. We live through his memory and celebrate his life. We both of are there for each other,” she added.
Riddhima is married to Bharat Sahani and has a daughter named Samara.