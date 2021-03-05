Watch: Alia Bhatt turns into a bride for latest ad, netizens find it 'cringey'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has turned into a bride for the latest commercial of a popular chocolate brand.
The 'Sadak 2' actress looks drop dead gorgeous in the bridal avatar, however, it is apparently the concept of the add that has left netizens scratching their heads.
The commercial, which also features 'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulaati, shows the bride and groom performing the vermala ceremony.
While the groom, played by Pavail, is seen being lifted in the air by his friends, Alia is seen taking a bite of the chocolate bar and defying the laws of gravity. With each bite, the actress is seen rising higher in the air as Ritviz's popular song 'Udd Gaye' plays in the background.
Check it out here:
The comments section of the ad has been turned off on video-sharing platform YouTube. But, this hasn't stopped users from sharing not-so-polite comments.
Reacting to the ad shared on Instagram, a user wrote, "Heights of stupidity."
Another asked, "Who is d creator of such kind of nonsense?"
"It’s so illogical," said a netizen and another user added: "Cringex100."
Here are a few comments:
Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', which is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by S Hussain Zaidi. The film showcases the rise of a woman named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.
The movie is scheduled to hit the big screen on July 30, 2021.
Alia will also be seen in 'Brahmastra', alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it is billed as a three-film series starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The first part will see Kapoor play Shiva, a man with special powers.
The long in the making project also features megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.
