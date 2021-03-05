Watch: Alia Bhatt turns into a bride for latest ad, netizens find it 'cringey'

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has turned into a bride for the latest commercial of a popular chocolate brand.

The 'Sadak 2' actress looks drop dead gorgeous in the bridal avatar, however, it is apparently the concept of the add that has left netizens scratching their heads.

The commercial, which also features 'Thappad' actor Pavail Gulaati, shows the bride and groom performing the vermala ceremony.

While the groom, played by Pavail, is seen being lifted in the air by his friends, Alia is seen taking a bite of the chocolate bar and defying the laws of gravity. With each bite, the actress is seen rising higher in the air as Ritviz's popular song 'Udd Gaye' plays in the background.

Check it out here: