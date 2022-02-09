Watch: Alia Bhatt shares teaser of 'Dholida' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; full song to be out on Feb 10

After much anticipation, the makers of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' officially released the trailer of the film.

The trailer has crossed almost 50 million views on Youtube. The story of the film revolves around Gangubai who is a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura.

On Wednesday, the makers treated fans by sharing a small teaser of the movie's first song, 'Dholida'.

Taking to Instagram, Alia also shared a small clip from the song announcing that the song will be releasing tomorrow (February 10).

In the video, Alia is seen in her Gangubai avatar, donning a white saree. She gives a glimpse of her dance moves before the clip ends, keeping the fans wanting for more.

She captioned it, "D H O L I D A 🔥Song out tomorrow."

The film also stars Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari. It is all set to release in Hindi and Telugu on February 25, 2022.

The period drama, which will also have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

