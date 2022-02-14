Watch: Alia Bhatt shares motion poster of 'Jab Saiyaan' from 'Gangubai Kathiawadi; song to release on Feb 15

After much anticipation, the makers of Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz-starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' are releasing glimpses and songs from the film.

The story of the film revolves around Gangubai who was a madame in Mumbai's red light area Kamathipura.

On February 10, the makers released the first song 'Dholida', which has already crossed 30 million views.

Today, the makers released a motion poster of the next song 'Jab Saiyaan' announcing that it will be out on February 15.

Taking to Instagram, Alia shared the poster, in which she is seen holding three cards, the Ace, King and Queen. She is seen in her Gangubai avatar, donning a white saree with a grey blouse.

She captioned it, "Two years of secretly humming, listening & loving this song and now I get to share it with you all! 🤍#JabSaiyaan out tomorrow."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal also teased her fans with a video, where she's seen humming the tune to a song.

She captioned it, "Celebrating the day of love with a song close to my ❤️Wondering what I’m humming? Stay tuned…"

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' also stars Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jim Sarbh, Varun Kapoor and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles. It is all set to release in Hindi and Telugu on February 25, 2022.

The period drama, which will also have its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival, has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

