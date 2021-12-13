Watch: Alia Bhatt recreates Kareena Kapoor's prom rating scene from 'K3G' with Ranveer Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and has been celebrating 20 years of his iconic film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. Not just him, celebrities from Bollywood have also been recreating several scenes from the star-studded movie.

The latest ones to hop on the bandwagon are Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Saif Ali Khan's son, Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Recently, Alia took to her Instagram to upload a fun behind-the-scenes video from the sets of 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', channeling her inner Poo from the iconic movie 'K3G'. In the video, Alia is seen playing the character Poo recreating the prom rating scene.

Alia as Poo goes around rating cast and crew members including Ibrahim and Ranveer as Hrithik Roshan. Ranveer pulls of Hrithik's dialogues and Alia nails Kareena's part in the recreated scene. Ibrahim Ali Khan plays the role of one of the boys waiting to be picked up by her for the prom.

Alia penned a note saying K3G is iconic for her and that she loves Kareena. She wrote, 'My favourite scene and my favourite people ☀️☀️☀️

Congratulations to the entire team of K3G on completing 20 years ❤️❤️❤️

P.S - love you bebooooooo my eternal favourite 🎈🎈🎈 @kareenakapoorkhan

#20YearsOfK3G'

Kareena Kapoor also reacted to this video by posting it on her Instagram along with the caption 'No one better than POO ♥️♥️ only of course the bestest actor of our times... my darling Alia ♥️

@aliaabhatt@ranveersingh@______iak______@karanjohar😍⭐🥳HALLELUJAAAAH 😎💁🏻‍♀️✌🏼

#20YearsOfK3G'

Earlier this week, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa had also recreated the prom scene where Rohan played by Hritik Roshan tells Poo that she is wearing mismatched shoes. Even Sidharth Malhotra also recreated Shah Rukh's entry scene from the film recently and netizens loved it.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh stars as the lead 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The film also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is directed by Karan Johar. Alia and Ranveer’s avatars in the film have been the talking point for many. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' will hit the theatres on February 10, 2023.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 02:30 PM IST