Watch: Alia Bhatt recognises a fan from 2014 at ‘Brown Munde’ singer AP Dhillon's concert in Gurugram

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt along with Ranveer Singh took time off from their Delhi schedule of upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani to attend Brown Munde singer AP Dhillon's concert in Gurugram.

In video surfaced online, Alia can be seen interacting with a fan who tells her they met in 2014, to which the actress says, “I remember your face."

Directed by Karan Johar, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ will mark the second collaboration of Alia and Ranveer after ‘Gully Boy’.

Legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will also be a part of Karan's upcoming directorial venture.

Reportedly, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are a part of Ranveer's family in the film, while Shabana Azmi is a member of Alia Bhatt's family.

The film written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy is set for release in 2022.

Besides that, Alia’s film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been pushed from its scheduled release in January to February 18 next year.

The film was earlier set to come out on January 6 and clash with another big budget movie, filmmaker SS Rajamouli's much-awaited period drama 'RRR' which also stars Alia.

The film features Bhatt in the title role of Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s and also features Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa along with cameos by Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi.

Apart from these, Alia will also be seen in 'Darlings', 'Brahmastra' and 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:26 AM IST