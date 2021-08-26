Watch: Alia Bhatt reacts to paparazzi who jokingly call her airport ensemble ‘RK wala look’

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who jetted off to an undisclosed location, was spotted at the Mumbai airport.

The ‘Kalank’ actor opted for a casual ensemble that comprised of a track suit with white tank top and beau Ranbir Kapoor’s cap that read “high as your expectations.”

As Alia walked towards the airport entrance, the paparazzi jokingly said to her “RK wala look lag raha hai.”

The actress simply smiled and continued to walk.

Last month, Alia had posted a picture on Instagram indicating that she wears Ranbir’s cap when she misses him.

The caption read, “When you miss him so you steal his belongings."

In a recent interview, Ranbir acknowledged his relationship with Alia and said that he would have got married this year, had there not been a pandemic situation. He also shared that he is hoping to get married in 2021.

Ranbir said, “It would have already been sealed if the pandemic had not entered our lives but I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon.”

On the work front, Alia who was last seen in 'Sadak 2', will next feature in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which is expected to arrive in theatres later this year.

She will also be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Brahmastra' alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

The 'Highway' actor will also feature in the multi-starrer magnum opus 'RRR', helmed by S.S. Rajamouli. It also stars NT Rama Rao Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris.

Alia is currently shooting for the upcoming dark comedy 'Darlings', in which she is starring and producing via her Eternal Sunshine Productions banner.

She also has 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' and 'Takht' in the pipeline.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 08:47 AM IST