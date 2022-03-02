Watch: Alia Bhatt nearly gets hit by a tree branch during 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' promotions

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is on promotional spree for her latest release 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', nearly got hit by a tree branch during an open double-decker bus ride in Mumbai.

According to media reports, the actress visited several theatres in Mumbai and also interacted with her fans.

Alia opted for a floral pink and white saree and adorned a red rose in her hair.

In a video shared on social media, a paparazzo saves Alia from getting hit by a tree branch, after which she covers her head and face with her saree.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' which was released on February 25, Friday opened with a good response at the Indian box office and collected Rs 10.50 crores on the first day.

The movie, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, revolves around a maiden sold by a suitor into prostitution and how she becomes a prominent and celebrated figure in the underworld and Kamathipua red-light district.

The film is based on a chapter from writer S Hussain Zaidi's book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’.

Also starring Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is co-produced by Bhansali Productions and Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

