Watch: Alia Bhatt grooves to 'Lover' and 'Chalka Re' at Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's sangeet

Bollywood actors Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are all set to tie the knot on Sunday (November 21).

The couple hosted a sangeet ceremony on Saturday. Several inside photos and videos from the star-studded function has gone viral on social media.

Going by the photos, Aditya looked dapper in black and silver outfit. Anushka, on the other hand, stunned in a red-sequined saree.

Several Bollywood celebrities and Aditya and Anushka's close friends including Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Athiya Shetty and others, attended the sangeet ceremony.

According to one of the videos doing the rounds on the internet, Anushka, Alia, Vaani, Athiya and other friends can be seen dancing to Diljit Dosanjh’s 'Lover', Rani Mukerji's 'Chalka Re' and 'Jalebi Baby'.

Take a look at the videos here:

Anushka and Aditya have been dating for a long time.

A few days ago, Anushka threw a star-studded bachelorette party, which was attended by Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan, TV star Krystal D'Souza, and 'Bigg Boss 14' fame Aly Goni. Vaani Kapoor was also present at the bash.

Anushka was a part of films like 'Wedding Pullav', and 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu'.

Aditya, on the other hand, has starred in 'Tum Bin 2', 'Student Of The Year 2', and 'Indoo Ki Jawaani'. They both have also worked together on the web show 'Fittrat'.

Published on: Sunday, November 21, 2021, 10:31 AM IST