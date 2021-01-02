Watch: Alia Bhatt gives glimpse of her jeep jungle safari from Ranthambore trip with beau Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood's dimple queen Alia Bhatt who is currently enjoying a vacation in the Ranthambore National Park, gave a glimpse of her jeep jungle safari to her fans on Saturday.

The chirpy queen could be seen seated in a jeep as she enjoyed the jungle safari in a selfie video that she had shared with her fans on Instagram.

Bhatt also shared a picture of the path leading to the woods, which she was about to explore as a part of the safari.

The 27-year-old actor also termed the New Year as the 'new journey' metaphorically and extended new year's wishes to her Instafam in the caption of the post.

"Happy new journey -- safe travels," she wrote in the caption wishing for everyone's safety during the new year.