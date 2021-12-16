Watch: Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'baby' at 'Brahmastra' motion poster launch event - check out his reaction

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor answered several fan questions while subtly engaging in some adorable PDA at the motion poster launch event of their upcoming movie 'Brahmastra'.

The lovebirds made a public appearance together after over a month.

During the event, the actors took over the stage and entertained the audience with their sweet banter.

At one point, Ranbir asked Alia how she is feeling. To this, the actress replied, "It’s too much. I am extremely emotional. It’s overwhelming and exciting."

Ranbir then joked, "But why are you emotional? You are not even on the poster yet." While this made Alia’s jaw drop, she gave a sassy answer and said, "Because you are on the poster, baby, of course, I’ll be emotional."

During the Q&A session, one inevitable question which was also asked by a fan to Ranbir. It was, "When will you marry Alia, or someone else?"

To this, the actor wittily replied, "Haven't we seen a lot of people getting married in the last one year? I think we should be happy with that."

However, turning towards Alia, he added, Humari kab hogi?" A visibly blushing Alia replied by saying, "Why are you asking me?" Ranbir quickly responded that he was asking Ayan, who was standing next to Alia.

The filmmaker replied by smartly dodging the situation and said, "Aaj ke liye ek hi date kaafi hai, Brahmastra ki release date."

For the event, while Ranbir wore a black t-shirt with blue jeans and a jacket, Alia looked stunning in a red outfit.

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, 'Brahmastra', also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.

It is also rumoured that superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in the film. It is produced by Karan Johar and is set to release on September 9, 2022.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 11:18 AM IST