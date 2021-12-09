Watch: Alia Bhatt blushes on being asked about Ranbir Kapoor at 'RRR' trailer launch - check out her reply

The much-awaited trailer of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' finally dropped on Thursday. The film's director and the actors, including Ajay Devgn, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt attended the launch event. The film also stars Ram Charan in a lead role.

Alia Bhatt looked drop-dead gorgeous in a red saree while Ajay Devgn opted for an all-black look for the mega trailer launch event of the film.

According to a video from the event doing the rounds on the internet, Alia can be seen blusing while answering a question about beau Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia was asked if the letter 'R' is lucky for her, Alia said, "I'm stumped. Mere paas jawab nhai hai (I don't have any answer)."

The actress then paused for a few seconds before saying, "R is a lucky alphabet but so is A."

Alia put all rumours to rest with regard to her relationship with Ranbir, when she posted an adorable picture of herself with him on Diwali.

Meanwhile, Alia and Ranbir are reportedly all set to tie the knot in 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently completing his movie assignments which include Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' and Luv Ranjan’s romcom.

Alia, on the other hand, will be seen in films like 'RRR', 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'Darlings' and others.

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 03:10 PM IST