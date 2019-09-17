Watch Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor talk about their lucky charms to Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy promoting her upcoming film The Zoya Factor in which she stars opposite South star Dulquer Salmaan. In the film, Sonam plays Zoya Solanki, who works at an ad agency and later turns out to be the lucky charm of the Indian cricket team. Dulquer Salmaan plays the captain of the Indian cricket team.

Sonam Kapoor’s Saawariya co-star Ranbir Kapoor recently talked about his lucky charms. Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share the video.

In the video, we can hear Ranbir talking about his lucky charms in life. He said that he used to hope to see a car with a number plate whose digits add up to number 8 while heading for a meeting. The Sanju actor further mentioned that he also used to wait to see a red mail truck as a kid while going to school.

Sonam shared the video and wrote, ”Whats Your Lucky Charm? Ranbir Kapoor,My good friend, #RanbirKapoor has just sent this sweet video of his lucky charm! Thank you so much mere Sanju! Tell me your lucky charms using the hashtags below! May the luck be with you!”