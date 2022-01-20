Watch: Ali Fazal visits Mecca and Medina; shares a message for atheists

Ali Fazal, who was busy with the shoot of his upcoming Hollywood film 'Kandahar', recently shared a video of visiting Mecca and Medina.

Sharing a reel of his trip, the actor wrote, To Medina and then Mecca! What a way to end my shoot! I am truly blessed I think in many ways. I like to think at least. This one was for Amma and Nana. Their loss will never heal me ... maybe healing isn’t the answer. Seeking is. We’ll find out.”

He further continued, “But I prayed n I prayed for all those around me. Family, friends, and all the people in need of love. There are just too many. And guess what? There’s even more love to give and get. So, sit tight you all... I just pumped some serious love atchya!!!”

“For all the atheists... consider this one big meditation that just won’t go wrong. Too many energies at play. Way too many. gaana sahi lagayaa hai kuchh bhi bolo,” added Ali.

Ali’s bride-to-be and actress Richa Chadha commented, “So beautiful. So glad you got to go blessed be Ali, you're God's child and thank you for the prayers. A lot of healing is needed.”

'Kandahar' also stars Navid Negahban and Gerard Butler.

Bankrolled by 'John Wick' fame Thunder Road Films and Capstone group, 'Kandahar' which commenced shooting in Saudi Arabia's Al-'Ula in December, is based on true incidents as it draws inspiration from the life of a former military intelligence officer's experiences at the Defense Intelligence Agency in Afghanistan.

This film marks the first collaboration between Ali and director Ric Roman Waugh, who has previously worked with Butler in 'Greenland' and 'Angel Has Fallen'.

On the work front, Ali is shooting for filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj's directorial 'Khufiya' and is awaiting the release of his next 'Death On The Nile' based on the book of same name by Agatha Christie. The film is slated for a worldwide release on February 11.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 10:31 AM IST