Watch: Ali Fazal cracks his phone while making first-ever reel on Instagram

Actor Ali Fazal, who recently hopped on Instagram to make his first-ever reel, is now upset after cracking his phone in the process.
Ali took to social media in order to make a “viral video”, which shows him acting on Mohammed Rafi’s song “Gulabi Ankhein”. He does so while humming on the phone and then casually tossing it away, which does not go as planned.
Sharing the experience, Ali wrote, “My attempt at a reel and a trending viral video. Just cracked my phone. Thanks.”
He then captioned the video as his ‘Mirzapur’ character Guddu and added, “yeh reel waalon ki bajaaoonga main. Aao milo tumlog ab.. raste se uthaake samjhaayenge..hadh hai (I will tell these reel-creators. Meet me. Will pick you up from middle of the road and make you understand. This is too much).”
On work front, Ali will next be seen in 'Death On The Nile', a glitzy and seductive murder mystery.
Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is a new Agatha Christie adaptation, after the commercially successful and star-studded 2017 release, 'Murder On The Orient Express'.
The plot of the film follows Poirot getting involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad while on vacation in Egypt. The film also casts Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, and Russell Brand.
