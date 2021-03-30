Watch: Ali Fazal cracks his phone while making first-ever reel on Instagram

Actor Ali Fazal, who recently hopped on Instagram to make his first-ever reel, is now upset after cracking his phone in the process.

Ali took to social media in order to make a “viral video”, which shows him acting on Mohammed Rafi’s song “Gulabi Ankhein”. He does so while humming on the phone and then casually tossing it away, which does not go as planned.

Sharing the experience, Ali wrote, “My attempt at a reel and a trending viral video. Just cracked my phone. Thanks.”

He then captioned the video as his ‘Mirzapur’ character Guddu and added, “yeh reel waalon ki bajaaoonga main. Aao milo tumlog ab.. raste se uthaake samjhaayenge..hadh hai (I will tell these reel-creators. Meet me. Will pick you up from middle of the road and make you understand. This is too much).”