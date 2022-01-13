Watch: Alaya F shares video of her intricate artwork, leaves fans stunned

Bollywood actress Alaya F is always excited to share her artwork with her fans and this time she went on to share her painting on her social media handle that describes the idea of conscious and subconscious mind.

The actress shares her deep artistic thought of considering her artwork as a piece of conscious and subconscious mind but still urges her fans to share their thoughts about the same.

The caption says - “A long, long time later.. I’m finally done with this artwork!! This was a bigger piece than the ones I usually do because every tiny bit has just so much detail that it takes FOREVER! Swipe to see the details🖤➡️ To me this piece is about the conscious and subconscious mind but tell me what you see! -The Conscious & Subconscious."

Take a look at her post here:

In the photo, Alaya seen with her black and white masterpiece and describes in the caption to swipe left for more photos of the artwork to take a closer look into it.

She have been working on it for the long time and finally completed this artwork with a deep thought imbibed in it.

On social media, Alaya actively sharing her artworks, DIY's, things related to makeup, yoga and her dance routines.

Alaya F made her debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman', starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu and her performance was praised by the audience. The actress will be seen in 'U Turn' and 'Freddy' in the coming year along with a project with Anurag Kashyap.

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 05:11 PM IST