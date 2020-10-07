Watch: Alaya F attends Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary's birthday bash in Dubai

Late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray's grandson Aaishvary Thackeray recently celebrated his birthday in Dubai with Bollywood actress Alaya F, who made her debut with Saif Ali Khan in 'Jawaani Jaaneman.' The glimpses of the birthday bash was shared by Aaishvary's mother Smita Thackeray on Instagram.
Sharing a video of the her son's birthday, Smita wrote: "Bring in Birthday #AaishvaryThackeray#Son#dubai #Play Restaurant #Good music with #alayaf #Fayzal Zarooni #prashitachaudhary #Fun night."
Aaishvary also shared a picture of his birthday cake and tagged Pooja Bedi's daughter, along with his mother and added a heart emoji.
This isn't the first time the duo has been spotted together. Alaya had also joined the Thackerays for Smita's birthday dinner, while Aaishvary had attended Alaya's 22nd birthday party.
Check out the pictures here:
On the work front, Alaya F made her Bollywood debut with Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. The film exploring the father-daughter relationship in today’s time.
