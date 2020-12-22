Watch: Akshay Kumar's epic reaction to Sara Ali Khan's 'ghatiya' shayari

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Monday stepped into the shoes of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan during the shoot of his upcoming film 'Atrangi Re.'

Kumar who is shooting for the film with his co-star Sar Ali Khan in Agra took to Instagram to share a BTS (behind the scene) video.

The video sees the 'Laxmii' actor dressed as Shah Jahan and holding a rose as he twirls in front of the gate of the great Taj Mahal, while the monument is seen in the background.

Keeping the caption of the post simple, Kumar wrote, "Wah Taj! #AtrangiRe." Besides Kumar, his co-actor from the film Sara Ali Khan also shared a glimpse of his Shah Jahan look with a picture on Instagram.

The picture sees the 53-year-old actor seated and posing with the rose in his hand.

"Because it can't get more Atrangi than this. Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar," the 'Love Aaj Kal' actor wrote in the caption.