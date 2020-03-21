Watch: Akshay Kumar urges people to stay at home in 'race against coronavirus'

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar on Friday shared a video endorsing the practice of social distancing and urged people to stay at home in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"I am at home and hope that you are in your home too. He further shared that we should question ourselves if we really need to step out of the home," the 52-year-old actor said on Twitter.

The 'Good Newwz' actor said, "Coronavirus is ahead of us in the race and we should run in this race against the virus. It is the race in which if we stop first, we will be saved. It is just a matter of some weeks, if we stay at home, we will definitely win the race".