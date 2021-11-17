Watch: Akshay Kumar shares heart-breaking video as he misses his late mother

Two months after his mother Aruna Bhatia’s demise, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to Twitter, and shared a heart-breaking video of him missing her.

Akshay can be seen in his avatar for upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’. He captioned the clip, “यूँही…आज माँ बहुत याद आ रही है…” with a broken heart emoji.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kumar, who has been going through a rough patch after his mother’s demise, resumed work immediately.

The 'Pad Man' star's mother passed away on September 8 in Mumbai. The actor came back to the city on September 6 after learning that his mother was admitted to Mumbai's Hiranandani Hospital.

The actor, who lost his mother a day before his birthday, had taken to Twitter, to announce the sad news.

"She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti," Akshay wrote.

The superstar is currently filming for the film ‘Ram Setu’ with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Akshay was last seen in the spy thriller 'BellBottom', which also starred Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Vaani Kapoor and Huma S Qureshi. The film was the first major Hindi movie to release in theatres after the second wave of COVID-19.

Apart from this, Akshay has films like 'Raksha Bandhan' with Bhumi Pednekar, 'Bachchan Pandey' co-starring Kriti Sanon and 'Atrangi Re' also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline.

Earlier this week, he dropped the teaser for the much-awaited period drama 'Prithviraj', based on the life of the mighty Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan.

Kumar is essaying the role of Prithviraj Chauhan, the legendary warrior who fought valiantly against the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor. Former Miss World and actor Manushi Chillar is playing the role of his beloved Sanyogita.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who has previously directed the award-winning film 'Pinjar' and the television epic 'Chanakya' - based on the life of the most influential political strategist of India.

'Prithviraj' will release worldwide on January 21, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 01:46 PM IST