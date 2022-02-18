e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST

Watch: Akshay Kumar plays volleyball with ITBP jawans, interacts with their families

Akshay played a volleyball match with the jawans of ITBP at Seemadwar, Dehradun and also interacted with their families
ANI
Advertisement

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Thursday visited the ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) Camp at Dehradun.

Akshay played a volleyball match with the jawans of ITBP at Seemadwar, Dehradun and also interacted with their families and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya during his visit.

Sh Sanjay Arora, DG ITBP felicitated the actor. Sh Nilabh Kishore, IG N Frontier ITBP were also seen.

HC Arjun Kheriyal of ITBP sang 'Teri Mitti' from Akshay's 'Kesari' film on which the students of Kendriya Vidyalaya presented a special dance performance.

The official Twitter handle of ITBP also shared glimpses of the event on the micro-blogging site.

Advertisement

Akshay also thanked the ITBP personnel for their devotion to duty and safeguarding the motherland.

ALSO READ

Watch 'Bachchhan Paandey' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon's film is a tale... Watch 'Bachchhan Paandey' Trailer: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Kriti Sanon's film is a tale...
Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
Advertisement